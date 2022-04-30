CNG price up by Rs 4 in Mumbai

CNG prices have gone up once again. Mahanagar Gas Limited has increased the price of CNG by Rs 4 per kg. Therefore, CNG will now cost Rs 76 per kg in and around Mumbai. Mahanagar Gas Limited is a leading gas distributor in Mumbai, Thane and surrounding areas. The hike is effective from this morning.

The central government has hiked natural gas prices by 110 per cent since April 1. Therefore, Mahanagar Gas has to spend more to buy gas. Therefore, the company is gradually increasing the price to balance the purchase and sale costs. Mumbai and surrounding areas will have to pay Rs 76 per kg for CNG from this morning. So, on the other hand, Mahanagar Gas has given relief to the domestic consumers. There has been no increase in the price of PNG gas for domestic use.

After the price hike on April 26, the price of CNG in Nashik has gone up to Rs 80 per kg. In Nashik, the price of CNG has gone up from Rs 65.25 to Rs 80 in a single month. The price of CNG in Nashik on April 1, 2022 was Rs. 65.25 per kg. After the hike on April 6, the rate reached Rs 71. The rates were then increased on April 13, April 20 and April 26.

Even today, petrol-diesel prices are stable. The last few days have been a relief for petrol-diesel prices. Oil companies have not raised fuel prices. Mumbai petrol is priced at Rs 120.51 per liter and diesel at Rs 104.77 per liter.