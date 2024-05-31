Mumbai Local Train Mega Block: Mumbaikars Face Triple Threat with Rail Block, Traffic Jams, and Heatwave

Mumbai: A three-day mega block is being held on the Central Railway from today. This has caused inconvenience to the passengers. A total of 161 local trains have been canceled on the Central Railway line today. This has led to a rush of passengers at Ambernath, Badlapur, and Thane stations. Given that it is Friday today, commuters are feeling the impact of the mega block.

Central Railway's announcement led several commuters to take the road to reach their workplace. This has also led to traffic snarls on the eastern expressway. The rising mercury in the city added to the discomfort. Mumbaikars are facing a triple dilemma in the form of mega bloc, traffic, and heat.

During the mega block period, 72 mail trains, including 930 local trains, have been canceled. The 63-hour mega block at Thane station has started from midnight. This is a 62-hour mega block on the fast route from Mumbai to Kalyan and a 12-hour mega block on the slow route to Mumbai. This has disrupted the schedule of the Central Railway.

Kalyan-Dombivali residents avoid travel

Lakhs of passengers travel towards Mumbai every day from Kalyan Dombivli area. In the wake of the mega block, Kalyan and Dombivli railway stations were expected to witness a huge rush. However, passengers have responded positively to the railways' appeal. Kalyan station witnessed less rush than usual in the morning. At Dombivli station too, the crowd was less.