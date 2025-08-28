Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Spark Buzz at Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities; Actor’s New Look Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone became the center of attention during the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year. A video capturing the duo’s presence quickly went viral on social media, drawing massive reactions from fans. While Deepika’s elegance never fails to impress, this time, it was Ranveer’s surprising transformation that grabbed eyeballs. The actor, known for his eccentric fashion choices and bold appearances, bid goodbye to his rugged beard and long locks. Instead, he opted for a clean-shaven, sharp look, which instantly made headlines. Fans flooded social platforms with praise, admiring his dapper new avatar.

The viral video was originally shared on Instagram by Pallav Paliwal and showcased the couple performing rituals with devotion. Deepika looked ethereal in a heavily embellished brown kurta, paired with minimal makeup and a neatly tied bun, giving her an understated yet graceful appearance. Meanwhile, Ranveer looked suave with his fresh, clean-shaven look that contrasted his earlier rugged appearance. Until recently, the actor was spotted donning long hair and a heavy beard for his role in the upcoming espionage thriller Dhurandhar. Their joint appearance at Ambani’s festivities, with Deepika offering prayers first followed by Ranveer, melted fans’ hearts.

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming project, Dhurandhar, is already generating massive anticipation across the country. The film’s first look, launched digitally on the actor’s birthday, created a frenzy online, crossing 53 million YouTube views and over 200 million across all platforms within six days. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the film promises an intense, raw, and action-packed narrative. Its teaser, running for 2 minutes and 42 seconds, has been certified U/A 16+ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Audiences have lauded its gritty tone, powerful visuals, and ensemble cast, setting the stage for its theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

Reports further indicate that Dhurandhar is among the most awaited films of the year, with speculation surrounding its trailer certification. While images circulating online claim the trailer has also received a U/A 16+ rating, there has been no official confirmation yet. Fans are keeping a close eye on updates, with expectations running high for its attachment to Param Sundari, which hits theatres tomorrow. Industry insiders believe the big-screen release of the first look will only heighten excitement. With Ranveer Singh in a never-seen-before avatar, the film is set to make a thunderous impact on the box office this festive season.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is preparing for yet another massive project, this time with South superstar Allu Arjun in director Atlee’s ambitious pan-India venture. The film has already started creating buzz even before its shoot begins. According to reports, Deepika is scheduled to kick off an extensive 100-day shooting schedule in November 2025. A source quoted by Pinkvilla revealed that the actress has been prepping rigorously for her role, which promises a fresh, fierce side of her on screen. The film will showcase her in a specially designed warrior look, complete with customized weapons and high-octane action sequences.

The insider further revealed that Deepika Padukone will also be seen juggling multiple projects after embracing motherhood. Her cameo in King and her role in Atlee’s untitled pan-India film will mark her first ventures post-maternity. With two back-to-back high-profile shoots lined up from the end of 2026, the actress is expected to balance both dramatic and action-packed roles. Fans are particularly excited to see her experiment with a warrior character, a departure from her previous portrayals. Alongside Allu Arjun’s dynamic presence, the project promises to be one of the most anticipated cinematic spectacles in the coming years.