Dharavi Redevelopment: Devendra Fadnavis to Request PM Narendra Modi to Launch Project, Assures 350 Sq Ft Homes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the state government intends to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to perform the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Dharavi slum redevelopment project in Mumbai. Addressing the media, Fadnavis said the government is moving steadily ahead with preparations for the ambitious project, which is expected to transform one of Asia’s largest informal settlements. He emphasised that the redevelopment is a priority initiative for the state and will be implemented in a structured manner, ensuring transparency and timely execution while keeping the interests of eligible residents at the centre of the plan.

Elaborating on the government’s commitment, Fadnavis stated that the Dharavi Redevelopment Project aims to provide dignified housing to all eligible families. He reiterated that residents who qualify under the scheme will be allotted new homes with a carpet area of 350 square feet. “We will formally request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project,” he said, underlining the significance of the project at both the state and national levels. According to him, the initiative reflects the government’s resolve to improve living conditions and urban infrastructure in Mumbai.

Considered among the world’s largest slum redevelopment programmes, the Dharavi project released its first eligibility list last year. The data revealed that more than 75 percent of existing tenement holders qualify for new housing under the scheme. As per official information from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project authorities, all genuine residents who settled in Dharavi before January 1, 2000, are entitled to receive a 350 square foot apartment within the Dharavi area itself, subject to the submission and verification of required documents and proof of residence.

For residents who settled in Dharavi between January 1, 2000, and January 1, 2011, alternative arrangements have been planned. Such residents may be provided 300 square foot housing units at locations outside Dharavi. DRP Chief Executive Officer SVR Srinivas has assured that no eligible resident will be left without rehabilitation. He stated that every qualifying individual will receive a home, either within Dharavi or at an alternative site, depending strictly on their eligibility category, ensuring fairness and compliance with the project’s established guidelines.

Spread across 259 hectares, the large-scale redevelopment project has witnessed resistance from political parties such as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, along with objections from certain resident groups. Despite the opposition, the bidding process concluded in November 2024, with the Adani Group emerging as the highest bidder. The group submitted a bid of Rs 5,069 crore, substantially higher than DLF’s offer of Rs 2,025 crore, paving the way for the next phase of implementation.