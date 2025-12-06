Diamonds Worth Rs 1.12 Crore Missing: Mumbai Dealer, Wife Booked for Fraud

A case of cheating has come to light in Dadar where diamonds worth ₹1.12 crore 12 given on credit were allegedly misappropriated by a trader. The Dadar Police have registered a cheating case against a diamond trader and his wife. The accused have been identified as Ajensh Sindhva and Kajal Sindhva. Police are also investigating whether Ajensh has defrauded other traders in a similar manner.

The complainant, Padyut Kole, resides with his family in Dadar. After completing his commerce degree from Kolkata in 1997, he trained for one and a half years as a craftsman under Bikas Patra in Hyderabad. He later worked in jewellery factories, including SEEPZ in Andheri. He currently owns a diamond-studded jewellery manufacturing unit in MIDC, Municipal Colony, Andheri. Most of his gold ornaments are supplied to Hyderabad for sale, where he has a larger business presence and had even shifted a unit to Dhansi Bazar near Charminar.

In 2023, Kole purchased a flat in Hyderabad. He used to frequently travel to Mumbai to procure diamonds. During this period, his brother introduced him to Ajensh Sindhva, a diamond trader dealing in the purchase and sale of diamonds. The two had been conducting diamond transactions for nearly 20 years. Ajensh had always cleared payments before the due date, earning Kole’s complete trust, which led him to continue supplying diamonds whenever Ajensh requested.

Between November 2022 and August 2023, Kole purchased diamonds in bulk from several traders and sold them wholesale. In August 2023, Ajensh contacted him claiming he had received a significant order and would secure a better-than-market price. Believing him, Kole handed over 250 carats of assorted small diamonds worth ₹1.12 crore on credit to Ajensh and his wife Kajal.

Ajensh promised to complete the transaction within a week and make the payment. However, after collecting the diamonds, he allegedly changed his SIM card. Unable to reach him, Kole went to Ajensh’s residence in Vile Parle, but he was missing. When contacted, Kajal refused to respond. When Kole demanded the diamonds or payment, she allegedly threatened to file a police complaint accusing him of mental harassment.

Realising that the diamonds had been misappropriated, Kole approached the Dadar Police and lodged a complaint. After preliminary verification, the police booked Ajensh and Kajal Sindhva for cheating. Both have been reported absconding, and a search is underway.