Digital Arrest Case in Mumbai: 82-Year-Old Bandra Woman Duped of ₹1.32 Crore by Cyber Fraudsters in Fake Money Laundering Case

Cyber fraudsters have conned an 82-year-old woman from Bandra of ₹1.32 crore by threatening her with "digital arrest" in a fabricated money laundering case. The Cyber Cell has registered a case under the IT Act and sections of cheating, with the investigation currently underway.

The victim, a senior citizen, has savings accounts in four banks. On November 29, 2024, she received a WhatsApp call from a man identifying himself as Rajveer Kundra, claiming to be from TRAI. He alleged that her bank accounts were being used for money laundering and that legal action would follow.

Later, another individual named Rahul Gupta contacted her, claiming to represent the Supreme Court. He sent forged documents to substantiate his claims. While reviewing these documents, she received a video call from a man posing as a police officer named Rahul Sharma. Dressed in police uniform with a Mumbai Police logo in his profile, he informed her that she was under "digital arrest" until the investigation concluded. He warned her not to discuss the matter with anyone or face immediate arrest at her home.

Fearful of the threats, the elderly woman complied with their instructions. Between November 29 and December 14, the fraudsters stayed in regular contact, extracting sensitive personal and financial information. They persuaded her to transfer money to a so-called "confidential RBI account" to clear her name. Trusting their claims, she transferred ₹1.32 crore in multiple installments between December 9 and December 13, 2024. The fraudsters assured her that the money would be refunded within six days after the inquiry.

When the funds did not return even after ten days, the woman tried contacting Rajveer Kundra and Rahul Sharma, but their phones were switched off. Realizing something was amiss, she informed her son and daughter, who recognized it as a scam. On their advice, she approached the local police and the Cyber Cell.

The police registered a case against the unidentified fraudsters under various sections of the IT Act and cheating. The investigation has been handed over to the Cyber Cell, which is tracing the bank accounts where the money was deposited.

According to officials, cybercriminals are increasingly targeting senior citizens with threats of "digital arrest" under fake money laundering allegations. Despite regular awareness campaigns, such scams continue to rise. The police have urged citizens, especially the elderly, to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities immediately.