Diwali 2024: Konkan Railway to Operate Special Train from Goa to Mumbai On November 1st

To ease travel for passengers during the Diwali holidays, Konkan Railway has announced the introduction of special trains on various routes. As part of this initiative, a one-way special train will operate from Goa directly to Mumbai on November 1. Currently, many trains on the Konkan Railway are fully booked due to the Diwali rush, resulting in increased crowds of unreserved passengers.

To address this, Konkan Railway will launch the Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT (02052) special one-way train. This service aims to provide convenience for travelers returning to Mumbai from the Konkan region and for tourists visiting the area. The train will depart from Madgaon Junction at 8:00 AM and is scheduled to arrive at Mumbai CSMT station at 7:20 PM the same day. It will consist of 16 coaches, including Vista Dome coaches, and will make stops at several stations, including Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudala, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Roha, Panvel, and Thane, as confirmed by Konkan Railway.