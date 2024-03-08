DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate in Mumbai, Seizes Over 16 Kg Gold, Arrests 6

The Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has disrupted a smuggling syndicate, apprehending its mastermind, along with his wife and four accomplices. Seized during the operation were over 16 kilograms of smuggled gold valued at Rs 10.48 crore, along with 6 kilograms of silver and Rs 2.65 crore in cash. The DRI's Mumbai zonal team undertook the action following targeted intelligence indicating the syndicate's involvement in illicit gold trafficking and trading within the grey market, an official disclosed on Thursday.

After the inputs, the DRI officials conducted a search operation on Tuesday at a premises used for selling and purchasing smuggled gold, and recovered 10.7 kg of the precious metal of foreign origin, mainly in the form of bars, along with Rs 1.8 crore cash that was proceeds of the crime, the agency said. During the search, the DRI officers identified and intercepted two members of the syndicate, and a search was carried out at the residence of one of them, who was its handler, it said.

During the search conducted at the mastermind's residence, the DRI uncovered 3.77 kilograms of smuggled gold, according to DRI sources. Subsequently, acting on additional intelligence, a search team was dispatched to the mastermind's residence on the same day. The statement from DRI stated that upon noticing the search team, the mastermind attempted to discard incriminating material from his 14th-floor residence. Despite his efforts, currency amounting to Rs 60 lakh was seized from his premises. Furthermore, during interrogation, the mastermind admitted to disposing of his phones and two foreign-origin gold bars, as per the statement.

After nearly 15 hours of search and follow-up operation, mobile phones and two foreign-origin gold bars of one kg each, belonging to the mastermind, were recovered from two residents of as many housing societies located adjacent to the mastermind’s premises in the intervening night, the statement said.

It also came to light that the mastermind’s wife was also an active member of the syndicate and was attempting to flee in a car. A team was deployed to intercept her in the early hours of Wednesday and after nearly six hours of pursuit, she was nabbed, it added. In all, 16.47 kg smuggled gold valued at Rs 10.48 crore, sale proceeds of smuggled gold, six kg silver and Rs 2.65 crore cash were seized and six persons, including the mastermind of the syndicate, were arrested, the DRI said, adding that an investigation was underway.