DRI Mumbai Foils Major Cocaine Smuggling Bid; ₹47 Crore Worth Drugs Seized, Five Arrested

In a major crackdown on international narcotics smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, has seized 4.7 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately ₹47 crore from a passenger arriving at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

According to officials, acting on specific intelligence inputs, DRI officers intercepted a female passenger arriving from Colombo. During a detailed baggage examination, officers found nine pouches of a white powdery substance concealed inside coffee packets. A field test confirmed the substance to be cocaine.

Following the seizure, DRI conducted a swift follow-up operation, apprehending the intended recipient of the narcotics at the airport. Subsequently, three more members of the syndicate, involved in financing, logistics, collection, and distribution, were also arrested.

In total, five individuals have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Officials said that further investigation is underway to trace the larger trafficking network linked to the consignment.

The DRI reaffirmed its commitment to the Government’s vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” (Drug-Free India), pledging to continue its efforts to dismantle international drug cartels and safeguard the nation’s youth, security, and public health.