Drive to Determine Eligibility of Mill Workers and Heirs for MHADA Homes Extended Till March 15

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Urban Development Authority (MHADA) has extended till March 15 the ongoing drive to accept offline and online documents to determine the eligibility of 1,50,484 mill workers and their heirs registered with MHADA which did not succeed in the draw held earlier. So far, 1,08,492 applications have been received. Of these, 89,648 applicants have qualified and the process of eligibility/disqualification is underway after scrutiny of the remaining applications.

Mill worker heirs who have submitted documents to MHADA earlier are not required to submit fresh documents. A temporary relief centre has been set up at Samaj Mandir Hall near MIG Cricket Club in Bandra East so that documents can be submitted offline. In case of troubles applicants are urged to contact the mobile number 9711194191 for guidance.

Documents Required:

A self-attested printed copy of any of the 13 documents prescribed by the Board should be submitted for determination of eligibility. These include identity card of mill workers, ticket number, service certificate, red pass, provident fund number, ESIC number, mill certificate copy, attendance letter, leave register copy, gratuity order, copy of provident fund settlement order, salary receipt. It is also mandatory to submit an Aadhaar card.