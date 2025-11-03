Drug Kingpin Salman Sheikh Alias ‘Shera’ Extradited from Dubai; Key Accused in Pan-India Narcotics Racket

In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, Indian investigative agencies have arrested Salman Salim Sheikh alias Shera, a key accused in multiple drug manufacturing and distribution rackets operating across several Indian states. Shera, who had been living in Dubai, was apprehended there and later extradited to Mumbai. He has now been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Ghatkopar Unit.

According to police sources, investigations have revealed that Shera had established three MD (mephedrone) drug manufacturing factories over the last three years in India with the help of his associates. He already faces one registered drug case at Dongri Police Station, and is a wanted accused in four other major narcotics cases across different jurisdictions.

The Ghatkopar Unit’s investigation began in August 2022 after receiving a tip-off that some individuals were arriving at Mumbai Central to sell MD drugs. Acting on the information, officers conducted a surveillance operation near Belasis Road, opposite Nathani Heights, and arrested Mohammed Shahrukh Mohammed Shafi Sheikh (28).

During the search, police seized 995 grams of MD drugs valued at ₹2 crore, along with ₹1.25 lakh in cash. Subsequent arrests in the case led investigators to Shera, identified as the mastermind behind the syndicate.

Shera Controlled India Operations from Dubai

Investigations revealed that Shera operated the drug factories remotely from Dubai, overseeing production and sales through his associates in India. Given his residence abroad, Indian authorities issued a Red Corner Notice to secure his arrest.

Last week, Shera was finally apprehended in Dubai. After confirmation of his wanted status, he was extradited to India and taken into custody at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, following which he was handed over to the Ghatkopar ANC unit for further interrogation.

Police investigations have uncovered Shera’s involvement in several major drug busts across Maharashtra and Telangana:

In 2015, Shera was arrested by Dongri Police, who seized 47 grams of MD drugs worth ₹9.5 lakh. He was later released on bail but absconded soon after.

In 2023, the Ghatkopar ANC Unit arrested multiple peddlers and seized narcotics worth ₹72.62 lakh, including charas, ketamine, and MD drugs — all linked to Shera’s network.

In 2024, Barshi Takli Police in Akola unearthed a factory with 5.5 kg of ephedrine worth ₹1.38 crore.

The same year, Bibinagar Police in Telangana busted another facility, seizing 110 kg of MD drugs and 10 kg of Alprazolam, valued at ₹23 crore.

More recently, Sakinaka Police raided a unit in Mhaisur, recovering 180 kg of MD drugs and raw materials worth ₹46 crore.

All four cases are now directly connected to Shera’s network.

Officials said Shera managed large-scale drug production and sales from Dubai, with proceeds routed back to him through illicit channels. Over the past three years, he is believed to have earned crores of rupees through drug trafficking.

The Ghatkopar ANC is coordinating with other state police units to secure his custody in all related cases. Further investigations are underway to trace his associates and financial network.