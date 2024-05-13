Dust Storm in Mumbai: Rough Weather Shocks Residents in Maharashtra; Power Outage Reported

Published: May 13, 2024 04:10 PM

Mumbai and surrounding areas of Maharashtra were hit by a sudden dust storm on Monday, accompanied by thunderstorms and ...

Dust Storm in Mumbai: Rough Weather Shocks Residents in Maharashtra; Power Outage Reported

Mumbai and surrounding areas of Maharashtra were hit by a sudden dust storm on Monday, accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy rain. The adverse weather conditions caused widespread power outages, plunging several areas into darkness. 

Residents in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, complained of a power outage lasting over 20 minutes, attributed to the heavy thunderstorm and cyclone.

Similar outages were reported in Sion, Kohinoor Square, and Bandra, with citizens expressing their concerns on Twitter.

Visuals of Mumbai

Dust Storm in Mumbai

Dark clouds gathered over Mulund, raising concerns about potential intense storms in the next 15 minutes for areas like Thane, Mulund, and Bhandup. The IMD advised people to find safe shelters and avoid seeking cover under trees. Squally winds with speeds of 60-70 kmph were predicted on Monday, May 13.

