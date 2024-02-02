Eastern Freeway to Get a New Shine with Daily Mechanized Cleaning

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is cleaning and washing all important roads under the deep cleaning method. Because of this, the roads of Eastern Freeway and Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) were cleaned twice a week with mechanical brooms, and they will now be cleaned with these mechanical brooms every day. The municipal solid waste management department has decided to clean the route with permanent mechanical brooms.

Considering that the Eastern Freeway and The Santacruz Chembur Link Road are congested and considering the increase in the amount of waste generated every day, it has been decided to clean the newly constructed bridges with mechanical brooms on all days. Accordingly, the civic administration has decided to clean both these routes with mechanical brooms seven days a week instead of manually and has selected a contractor for the purpose.

At present, newly used roads and localities of the municipal corporation such as Bandra-Kurla Complex, and East and West Expressway are cleaned by the contractor with mechanical broom machines.

Micro-surfacing for dust clearance on Eastern freeways:

Various works are also being done for dust relief. Typically, a 6-inch layer of asphalt is removed and a new layer is added to it for road paving. However, the 'micro surfacing' technology involves a strong cover of about 6 to 8 mm to prevent the asphalt from getting damaged.

It is possible to strengthen an average of 1 km of road in a day. Traffic on the road can be restored within two hours of the completion of the asphalting process. It was observed that the road needed to be repaired at several places on the Eastern freeway. Accordingly, the tender process has been implemented and necessary works including 'micro surfacing' have been done.

Selection of contractors:

Target Enterprises has been selected to clean with mechanical brooms and has been tasked with cleaning it for the next two years. Rs 3.25 crore will be spent for these two years. Interestingly, two years ago, rs 1,102 per kilometre per kilometre was spent, while now it will cost Rs 1,274 per km in the first year. In the second year, rs 1,325 will be paid.