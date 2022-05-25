ED summons Yashwant Jadhav

Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's problems are not going away. Following the raid by the Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now issued summons to Yashwant Jadhav. Yashwant Jadhav's overseas investment is likely to be investigated. The ED has issued summons to file a reply under FEMA Act.

IT department had recently identified 36 properties of Jadhav in the first phase of the probe which has now increased to 56 of which 41 properties were provisionally attached under section 132 (9)B of the Income Tax Act.

The house of Yashwant Jadhav, a prominent Shiv Sena leader in Mumbai and chairman of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation's standing committee, was raided by the Income Tax Department a few months back. In January, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had accused Yashwant Jadhav of embezzling crores of rupees. He was accused of committing a major scam in the construction of Covid Center in Mumbai. Somaiya had also leveled serious allegations against Jadhav for money laundering. After that, the income tax department raided Jadhav's house. Since then, 41 properties belonging to Yashwant Jadhav have been seized. 31 flats in Byculla and 5 crore flats in Bandra were seized by the Income Tax Department.

