Eid-al-Adha 2025: Goat Slaughter Sparks Tensions in Ghatkopar Housing Society

A dispute has resurfaced in the Maitri Society at Damodar Park, Ghatkopar West, over the ritual slaughtering of goats for Eid-al-Adha (Bakri-Eid). The housing society, established in 1982, has witnessed growing tensions since last year when a section of residents began protesting the practice.

Advocate Bharati Mishra, a resident of the society, cited a High Court directive that prohibits slaughter within housing premises if a slaughterhouse is located within one kilometre. “We questioned how the BMC granted permission last year. The cries of goats, bloodstains, and foul odour are distressing for many residents,” she said.

In contrast, society member Altaf Shaikh said the protests are limited to just two residents out of 130. “Everyone has the right to voice concerns in a democracy, but objections must be fact-based. This year, the BMC recommended using a shop for the slaughter, but it’s too small for the number of participants,” he said. Shaikh also alleged political interference, claiming a local leader's recent visit has escalated tensions.

A BMC official confirmed that arrangements for slaughtering in designated nearby slaughterhouses have been made, in line with the court's directive. The civic body has informed society members accordingly. However, residents argue that no official permission for on-premises slaughter has been granted this year—only a small shop has been offered as an alternative.

Resident Laureta added, “The ritual began in the society only after 2000. Every year, they set up tents, slaughter goats, and even accept animals from outsiders, earning commissions. BMC officials turn a blind eye due to corruption.”

Shaikh refuted these claims, stating that only around 30–35 goats are brought each year, not the alleged 200. “Our society welcomes people of all faiths and we must preserve that harmony. There’s no commercial activity involved,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the Parksite Police Station confirmed that no formal complaint has been filed so far. However, law enforcement officials plan to deploy personnel and increase patrolling in the area during Eid. “If the BMC denies permission for in-society slaughter, we will act in accordance with the law,” a police official said.