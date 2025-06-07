Eid al-Adha 2025: Waris Pathan Slams BMC's Last-Minute Ban On Animal Sacrifice in Societies

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan has criticized the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for issuing what he called a “sudden and unfair” circular ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, prohibiting animal sacrifice within housing societies—even those that had already received prior permission.

Speaking to the media, Pathan said, “Earlier, BMC issued a circular after conducting a survey in societies, just like every year, stating that if a society has permission, they can proceed. On the basis of this permission, many people brought goats and kept them in their societies for Eid, which is tomorrow. But now, BMC has suddenly issued another circular saying that these societies cannot conduct animal sacrifice. Isn’t this wrong?”

He alleged that this last-minute change has caused confusion and distress among residents who had made arrangements in accordance with earlier guidelines.

The BMC had initially permitted animal sacrifice in select societies following surveys and verification. However, the updated circular reportedly restricts such practices, possibly due to concerns over hygiene, legal objections, or public sentiment. Last week, a dispute emerged over the slaughtering of goats for Eid-al-Adha within the Maitri Society at Damodar Park in Ghatkopar West.

Similarly, a senior citizen from Kurla (W) also filed a complaint with the V.B. Nagar police station alleging illegal animal slaughter in residential premises in Kurla’s Naupada. The complaint dated May 31, alleged that multiple goats have been tied by a tenant of Baba Co-operative Housing Society outside his flat on the ground floor. The complainant alleged that the situation indicates that the goats are to be slaughtered on the premises.