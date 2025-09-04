Eid-e-Milad 2025: Stock Market Open or Closed on September 5?

Id-E-Milad, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated across India on Sept. 5. However, stock markets will remain open on this day.As per the holiday calendar issued by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), no market holidays are scheduled in September. Thus, there is no holiday on Sept. 5. India’s equity and commodity markets will remain closed for eight days in September 2025. All of these holidays will fall on the weekends. It means the markets will remain closed on four Sundays and four Saturdays, as there is no scheduled holiday in the month. The next trading holiday of the year is scheduled on October 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has changed the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai and nearby areas from September 5 to September 8. This change was made because Anant Chaturdashi (a Hindu festival when Ganesh idols are taken out in processions and immersed in water) falls on September 6. To avoid crowding and ensure peace, the Muslim community decided to hold the Eid-e-Milad procession on September 8 instead. In a circular, the General Administration Department (GAD) stated that while the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs. Government offices in Mumbai city and suburbs will remain open as usual on September 5, the circular clarified.