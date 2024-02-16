Elderly US Passenger Dies at Mumbai Airport After Not Receiving Wheelchair Assistance from Air India

Mumbai: An 80-year-old Indian-origin US citizen died at the Mumbai International Airport after reportedly collapsing while walking to immigration due to a shortage of wheelchairs, sparking questions about passenger accessibility at the facility.

Air India, the flight carrier, confirmed the passenger fell ill after landing from New York and initially declined wheelchair assistance, opting to walk alongside his wife who used one. The airline claims it requested he wait due to high demand, but he chose to proceed. After collapsing, he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The airline's spokesperson said, “One of our guests flying from New York to Mumbai on 12th February fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife, who was in a wheelchair. Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse. As advised by the airport doctor attending to him after taking ill, the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared to have passed away.”

However, news outlet Times of India reports the couple had booked two wheelchairs in advance and received only one. Additionally, sources claim the flight, already delayed by over two hours, landed with 32 wheelchair-dependent passengers but only 15 staff-supported chairs were available groundside. The aged couple was traveling in economy class on Air India flight AI-116 which was delayed by two and a half hours.

This incident highlights concerns about accessibility for disabled passengers at the Mumbai airport, particularly during peak hours or unforeseen delays.