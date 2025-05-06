‘Exam Schedule Will Not Be Affected By Mock Drill’: Mumbai University

Mumbai University has released an official explanation in response to students' mounting worries over the impending examinations during the citywide mock drill. The institution attested that the practice would not affect the original schedule and that all exams set for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, will go as planned. On May 6, 2025, the circular was sent to directors, academic department heads, and other heads of education, asking them to make sure that students are informed. The circular stressed that there would be no disruption to the exam timetable in any way, even if the simulated drill will be held around the city.

The examination department of Mumbai University promised that all of its associated colleges, including those that offer distance learning, would have their exams at the appointed times. To prevent any misunderstandings among students, the advisory emphasised that everyone involved should carefully follow the directions. In order to ensure a seamless test procedure, university officials have asked educational institutions and their departments to take the appropriate preparations. Additionally, the notice stated that the university's departments and institutions, including the distance learning centre and many sub-centers, should make sure that the mock drill has no impact on the way exams are conducted. It instructed all pertinent staff to refrain from unduly worrying students regarding the exam schedule.

@HMOIndia: University of Mumbai prioritizes exams over the national mock drill on May 7. Despite the importance of national security preparedness, no change in exam schedule was made. Circular issued. #NationalSecurity#MockDrill#MumbaiUniversity@CMOMaharashtra@maha_governorpic.twitter.com/Ip3gMy1hh5 — Vijaykumar Kanojia🇮🇳 (@vijay_kanojia) May 6, 2025

Deputy Registrars, the Director of the Central Computer Facility Department, and every Assistant Registrar in the Examination Department were among the many authorities who received the circular. To help in the communication process, the university's departments of Student Welfare and Public Relations have also been notified. Important administrative personnel and the Vice-Chancellor's office were also instructed to maintain the exam timetable. This explanation aims to resolve any confusion regarding the exam timetable owing to the mock drill and ensure that the students can proceed with their preparations without needless stress.

Maharashtra's Thane, Pune, Mumbai, and a number of other districts will have mock drills. In the midst of tensions between India and Pakistan after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 innocent people, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is preparing for a simulated exercise that would be conducted across 244 districts in India on May 7. Including air raid warning sirens and evacuation readiness, the MHA will test everything. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a letter to chief secretaries on Monday that the exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence systems across all states and Union Territories (UTs).