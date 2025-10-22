Fake BARC Scientist Case: Akhtar Hussain Lived as ‘Alexander Palmer’ for 20 Years, Held Three Passports and Fake Degrees

The ongoing investigation into the case of alleged fake BARC scientist Akhtar Hussain Qutubuddin Ahmed (60) has taken a sensational turn, revealing that the accused had completely changed his identity nearly two decades ago. According to top sources in the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and central agencies, Hussain had been living under the assumed name “Alexander Palmer”, carefully constructing a parallel life with forged documents and multiple identities.

Arrested earlier for posing as a scientist from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Hussain was found to be running a sophisticated racket involving fake educational qualifications, fabricated professional records, and not one but three Indian passports—all under the false identity of Alexander Palmer.

A recent search of his Versova residence, where officials had earlier recovered documents linked to a so-called “nuclear bomb” project and 14 sensitive blueprints, has now unearthed shocking proof of his identity swap. Sources said Hussain had used his fake identity to travel abroad several times. His ability to undertake international travel using three passports under a false name has deepened suspicions that his trips may have been linked to espionage or the sale of sensitive information—a theory already hinted at by the seizure of nuclear-related material earlier.

Investigators from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) have reportedly been stunned by the scale and complexity of the identity fraud. The forged documents reportedly span over two decades, during which Hussain successfully created and maintained the persona of “Alexander Palmer” with remarkable detail.

Recovered fake records show an extensive academic and professional trail under Palmer’s name. The fabricated certificates include 10th and 12th mark sheets from the Bihar School Examination Board (Patna), a B.Sc. degree from Ranchi University, and additional B.E. (Mechanical Engineering) and MBA (Sales & Marketing) degrees from the Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Rourkela. Investigators also seized forged experience letters and an ID card showing Palmer as a Senior Safety Manager at a private company.

Authorities are now launching a nationwide probe to trace the movements and activities carried out by Hussain using these fake credentials. The recovery of counterfeit government documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, and driving licences under Palmer’s name has exposed alarming security loopholes that allowed him to operate freely for years.

In a particularly startling discovery, police found three valid Indian passports, all bearing the name Alexander Palmer and the same address in Jawaharnagar, Jamshedpur. Central agencies are now probing how the accused managed to obtain multiple official travel documents using a single fake identity.

This revelation of Hussain’s alternate identity has triggered serious questions about India’s internal intelligence and verification systems. Officials confirmed that Hussain had first come under the scanner in 2004, when he was deported from Dubai for allegedly trying to sell “Indian nuclear secrets” to Arab diplomats.

Now, twenty years later, the fact that a suspect with such a serious background—who is currently out on bail in a Meerut case related to the Official Secrets Act and waging war against the government—could completely reinvent himself and secure official documents without detection, has raised major national security concerns.