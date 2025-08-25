Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know the Dates, Muhurat, and Auspicious Timings to Bid Farewell to Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Visarjan marks the concluding ritual of Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival celebrated with great devotion across India to honor Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and harbinger of wisdom. It is also known as Anant Chaturdashi. After days of prayers, offerings, and festivities, devotees bid farewell to the deity by immersing his idol in water, symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution in life. Performing the visarjan in the auspicious muhurat is considered highly significant, as it ensures that prayers are fulfilled, obstacles are removed, and blessings remain with the devotees. The muhurat aligns divine energies, making the farewell both spiritually meaningful and harmonious. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 27. Visarjan will be carried out on August 28, 29, 31, September 2, and 6.

Muhurat For Visarjan:

1.5 Day Ganesh Visarjan Date & Muhurat:

The first visarjan ceremony will be performed on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:40 to 15:48

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 17:22 to 18:56

Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 18:56 to 21:48

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 00:40 to 02:05 (August 29)

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita) - 03:31 to 06:23 (August 29)

3 Day Ganesh Visarjan Date & Muhurat:

The next visarjan ceremony will be performed on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 06:23 to 11:05

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 12:39 to 14:13

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) - 17:21 to 18:56

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 21:47 to 23:13

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 00:39 to 04:57 (August 30)

5 Day Ganesh Visarjan Date & Muhurat:

The next visarjan ceremony will be performed on Sunday, August 31

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 07:57 to 12:39

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 14:12 to 15:46

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 18:54 to 23:13

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 02:05 to 03:31, (September 1)

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:57 to 06:23 (September 1)

Also Read: Ganeshotsav 2025: Virat Darshan of GSB Seva Mandal’s MahaGanapati on August 25, Idol to Shine With 69 Kg of Gold and 336 Kg of Silver

7 Day Ganesh Visarjan Date & Muhurat:

The next visarjan ceremony will be performed on September 2

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 09:31 to 14:12

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 15:45 to 17:19

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 20:19 to 21:45

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 23:12 to 03:31 (September 3)

Ganesha Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi falls on Saturday, September 6

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 07:57 to 09:31

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:37 to 17:16

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 18:49 to 20:16

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 21:43 to 02:04 (September 7)

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 04:58 to 06:25 (September 7)

The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 3:12 AM on September 6, 2025, and conclude at 1:41 AM on September 7, 2025.

As the auspicious Chaturdashi Tithi approaches, devotees are preparing with great devotion and reverence to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. The sacred timings hold special significance for performing the visarjan rituals, marking the completion of Ganeshotsav with prayers for prosperity, peace, and the promise of Lord Ganesha’s return the following year.