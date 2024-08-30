Ganeshotsav 2024: BMC Issues Safety Advisory After Declaring Thirteen Bridges Dangerous

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a crucial appeal regarding the processions for the arrival and immersion of Lord Ganesha. Thirteen bridges along the Central and Western Railway routes within BMC jurisdiction are currently deemed unsafe. While some bridges are undergoing repairs, others will have scheduled maintenance after the monsoon season.

The civic body advises devotees to take extreme caution when crossing these bridges during the Ganesh festival processions. The public is urged to strictly follow the instructions and guidelines provided by the BMC and Mumbai Police.

“It is vital to avoid placing excessive weight on these bridges at any time. Loudspeakers and dancing should be avoided on the bridges; instead, celebrate the festival after descending. Please avoid overcrowding and move swiftly across the bridges without lingering,” stated the BMC. The BMC also requests that you adhere to the routes and directions given by police and BMC officials.

The details of the bridge are as follows:

Central Railway: Ghatkopar Railway Overbridge, Khar Road Railway Overbridge, Arthur Road Railway Overbridge, Chinchpokli Railway Overbridge, Byculla Railway Overbridge, and Sewri (Sion) Station Railway Overbridge.

Western Railway: Marine Lines Railway Overbridge, Sandhurst Road Railway Overbridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road), French Railway Overbridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road), Kennedy Railway Overbridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road), Falkland Railway Overbridge (between Grant Road and Mumbai Central), Mahalaxmi Station Railway Overbridge, Prabhadevi–Carole Railway Overbridge, and Dadar Lokmanya Tilak Railway Overbridge.