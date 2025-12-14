GOAT India Tour 2025: Kareena Kapoor Khan Brings Taimur and Jeh to Meet Lionel Messi in Mumbai

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s children, Taimur and Jeh, are huge fans of football legend Lionel Messi. Taimur, who plays in his school’s football team, has openly expressed his admiration for Messi rather than any actor, as Kareena revealed in an interview. He even asked his mother if she had Messi’s contact number. Now, the global superstar has finally arrived in India, drawing massive crowds eager for a glimpse. Kareena was seen accompanying both her children to meet Messi. At a grand event in Mumbai, numerous celebrities interacted with the football icon, making it a star-studded gathering.

Kareena shared pictures on social media capturing a special moment with her sons and Messi. In the photos, Taimur is seen wearing a jersey with Messi’s name, while little Jeh dons an Argentina jersey. Both jerseys feature the iconic number 10, and Kareena holds their hands in an endearing frame. Later, the family got the chance to personally meet Messi at the event, creating a memorable fan moment for the Kapoor kids. For Taimur and Jeh, this encounter with their favorite footballer was undoubtedly a dream come true.

Messi’s India tour includes the much-anticipated GOAT Cup exhibition match at Wankhede Stadium on December 14. The match will see Bollywood celebrities face off against football stars on the field. Following the game, the event will feature a fashion show and an auction showcasing memorabilia related to Messi and the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina team. For this special occasion, Kareena Kapoor brought both her sons along, while Ajay Devgn attended with his son Yug. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had already introduced his eldest son Abram to Messi, making it a star-filled celebration of football and celebrity fandom.