Gold, Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹23 Lakh Stolen from Elderly Couple’s Home in Powai; Domestic Helps Under Suspicion

A case of theft involving gold and diamond jewellery worth around ₹23 lakh has come to light from the Hiranandani Gardens area in Powai, where an elderly couple was allegedly robbed at their residence. The complaint has been lodged by 88-year-old Savita, who has expressed suspicion against two domestic helps employed at the house. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to police sources, Savita has been residing in Powai with her 95-year-old husband for the past 30 years. Their son lives in Abu Dhabi, whom they visit occasionally. To manage household chores while staying in Mumbai, the couple had hired domestic staff. For the last two months, Megha was employed for kitchen work, while Archana was working as a housekeeper.

Savita told the police that her husband had purchased expensive gold jewellery for her during his overseas employment, which she used to keep in a locker inside the bedroom cupboard. On January 5, 2026, at around 10 am, when she went to take out her gold bangles before stepping out, she found them missing. Subsequently, on January 8, when she checked for her necklace and rings, those too were found missing.

Despite searching the house and questioning the domestic helps, the couple did not receive any satisfactory explanation. Due to their advanced age and fear of police procedures, they did not immediately approach the authorities. However, on January 15, when the building secretary came to take them for voting, they informed him about the theft. The secretary then accompanied them to the police station, where a formal complaint was registered.

As per the complaint, the stolen valuables include five gold bangles worth approximately ₹10 lakh, a diamond-studded gold necklace worth ₹10 lakh, a gold ring worth ₹1 lakh, and other gold ornaments valued at around ₹2 lakh.

Police have registered an offence and are probing the role of both domestic employees. Investigators are also trying to ascertain the exact time and manner in which the theft occurred between January 5 and January 8. Further investigation is underway.