Good news for Police! Houses worth Rs 1.5 crore to be available in Mumbai for Rs 50 lakh

An important meeting was held on Wednesday at the Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha' to speed up the redevelopment of BDD Chawl. The meeting was attended by Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Aditya Thackeray and other concerned officials. On this occasion, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given important instructions. The Chief Minister said that the Housing Department should take necessary action to provide houses at construction rate to the families of policemen who have been living in police service residences since 2011 in BDD Chawl.

"The construction cost of each house of BDD Chawl is approximately 1 crore 5 lakh to 1 crore 15 lakh. But MHADA has decided to provide housing to 2250 police personnel at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. This decision will be mentioned in the contract and the contract will be issued immediately. On this occasion, all the work has started. So now the retired police are requested to vacate their houses as soon as possible," tweeted Jitendra Awhad.