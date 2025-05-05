High-Speed Crash in Mulund: Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles, Arrested After Chase

A high-speed car crashed into six to seven vehicles on Sunday night in the Mulund area, triggering panic and a swift police response. The Mulund police arrested the car driver after a brief chase and have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

The mishap took place around 8 PM in the Vaishali Nagar area of Mulund, when 26-year-old Karan Mohite allegedly lost control of his speeding car. The vehicle first rammed into an iron pole near the locality, not far from a police outpost. Hearing the loud crash, police personnel stationed there rushed out and signalled the driver to stop.

However, instead of complying, the driver sped away, raising further suspicion. Police immediately began a chase. During his escape, the panicked driver hit a few more vehicles before entering the Eastern Express Highway.

Eventually, the police intercepted and apprehended him near Vikhroli. Preliminary checks revealed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. According to police, the car had collided with at least six to seven vehicles.

Surprisingly, none of the affected vehicle owners had lodged a formal complaint till late Sunday night. Police, however, suspect the number of damaged vehicles might be higher and are continuing their probe.