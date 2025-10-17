IIT Bombay Ex-Student Booked for Recording Private Videos of Students Bathing in Hostel

A former MTech student of IIT-Bombay was booked by Powai Police for recording videos of students in hostel number 14. The 34-year-old accused allegedly recorded private scenes of students when they were taking a bath at the boys' hostel. A case has been registered in the matter, which came to light on October 12.

The incident came to light after a student from the same hostel noticed the suspicious act at hostel number 14 and complained to campus security about it. As per the police, the accused ex-student of IIT Bombay and he cleared his MTech in June this year and came to the institute to meet his friend and to search for jobs as campus placements were underway.

During his stay at the hostel with his friend, he clicked pictures and recorded videos on his mobile phone of students taking a bath in the hostel, said police officer. The students caught him and handed him over to the security officials. The police said a few videos were found on his mobile phone. An FIR was registered under section 66 (e) of the IT Act against the suspect, said a senior officer.