Industrial Waste Dumped in Dharavi Drain: BMC Registers Police Complaint

Mumbai: In a stern move to curb drain blockages during the monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against unidentified individuals for dumping industrial waste into a freshly cleaned drain near the T-junction in Dharavi. The civic body has invoked Section 326(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 in its complaint at Shahunagar Police Station.

Despite regular desilting and cleaning drives across Mumbai, the civic body continues encountering cases of garbage, including thermocol, rubber, wrappers, and even parcel boxes, being dumped into the drains. Officials from BMC's Solid Waste Management Department observed the illegal dumping during a site inspection on June 16, just days after the drain had been thoroughly cleaned.

The civic administration has taken serious note of the issue, warning that such practices not only hinder cleaning operations but also pose a major threat to effective monsoon management by increasing the risk of flooding.

As part of its monsoon preparedness, the BMC is using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve transparency and efficiency in desilting operations. Senior officials are personally inspecting sites across the city, including in the eastern and western suburbs.

To combat floating debris being washed into drains during high tide, BMC has also installed trial nets at select locations. However, the dumping of floating materials such as plastic bags, thermocol, furniture, and rubber continues to obstruct drainage systems.

Appealing to the public, the BMC has urged citizens not to dispose of waste in or near drains. “Please throw garbage only in designated bins. Do not throw plastic bags, bottles, or thermocol into drains or sewers. It clogs the system and leads to waterlogging,” a civic spokesperson said.

The civic body has vowed to track down the culprits with the help of police and ensure strict action. The BMC has also reiterated its request for public cooperation to maintain clean and functional drainage systems during the ongoing monsoon.