Infamous goon Sumit Yerunkar killed in a firing at Chunabhatti

Mumbai: Infamous goon Sumit aka Pappu Yerunkar (46), who had been out on parole for one month, was killed in Chunabhatti in broad daylight. Sunny Patil and Sagar Sawant, Yeurankar's former aides undertook the killings for a construction contract. An eight year old girl and five others have been gravely injured in the attack and are getting treatment in Sion Hospital.

Sumit had shot Aryan Builder for giving contract to Sagar Sawant and Sunny Patil. He was arrested and was out on parole since a month. When he went to the Developer again on Sunday for the contract, a man named Naresh who was hiding nearby shot him.

9 teams investigating

Chunabhatti Police Station has filed a case under murder and attempted murder and constituted 9 teams. A CCTV from the crime scene has captured the accused and the police will carry on investigation accordingly, said Police Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Singh Rajput.

Five injured