Iqbal Kaskar, Dawood Ibrahim’s Brother, Acquitted in 2017 Thane Extortion Case by Mumbai Court

Iqbal Kaskar, brother of Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been found not guilty in an extortion case. On Friday a special court in Mumbai, established to handle cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He had been accused of extortion and threatening to kill for extortion, charges brought under the MCOCA. Judge B. D. Shelke acquitted Kaskar due to insufficient evidence.

Kaskar is currently in Thane jail because of a pending financial misconduct case. Therefore, despite the acquittal in the extortion case, he will remain incarcerated. The police complaint stated that Kaskar demanded Rs 30 lakh and four apartments from a builder in Thane back in 2015.

Police claim Kaskar registered a flat under the name of another defendant in the case and also received a Rs 30 lakh ransom. This co-defendant has since passed away. The extortion case against Kaskar and another individual was initially filed at the Kasarwadavali police station in Thane. Subsequently, Kaskar and others were prosecuted under the MCOCA. Notorious gangster Chhota Shakeel is listed as a fugitive in this case. Previously, Kaskar was acquitted in the Sara-Sahara Market case in South Mumbai.