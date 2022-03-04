"It is a sin to discredit Maharashtra, it is time to show the BJP a place"; Criticism of Congress

Mumbai: The number of people joining the Congress party is increasing day by day and this trend will continue in the future as well. A large number of BJP office bearers from Latur district have joined the Congress and started liberating Latur district from the BJP.

Officials from various parties in Nilanga, Ahmedpur, Chakur and taluka of Latur district joined the Congress party. The party entry function was held at Gandhi Bhavan in the presence of State President Nana Patole. Many leaders and office bearers including Latur's Guardian Minister and State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar were present on the occasion.

BJP has not fulfilled any of its promises when they came to power. Since coming to power, BJP has started the work of finalizing the constitution. The sin of defaming Maharashtra is also being committed. The time has come for the BJP to show its place and today the liberation of BJP has started from Latur and now this atmosphere should be extended to the corners of Marathwada. Nana Patole welcomed all in the Congress party, urging them to work hard for the success of the Congress party in Marathwada.

The Congress party stood strong in Latur district Latur Guardian Minister and Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said that Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar. Vilasrao Deshmukh made the Congress party strong in Latur district. Today, a large number of office bearers and activists from various parties including BJP have joined the Congress party.

In future, Congress flag will be hoisted on Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and Municipalities. Latur district will have a big share in making Congress the number one party in the state for which state president Nana Patole has given the slogan of self reliance.