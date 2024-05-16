Jonty Rhodes Seeks Public Opinion About Mumbai Coastal Road, Read What Netizens Told Him

Former South African cricketer and current coach, commentator, Jonty Rhodes, recently took to social media to discuss the Mumbai Coastal Road. Rhodes, known for his insightful commentary, expressed his recollections of the contentious nature of the project during its inception. He inquired about the prevailing sentiment among Mumbaikers now that the coastal road has been opened. Rhodes highlighted concerns about reckless driving on the road, indicating some individuals treating it as a personal racing circuit.

I remember the #MumbaiCoastalRoad beingva contentious issue when work first started - what is the general feeling of #Mumbaikers now that it has opened? Other than some idiots treating it like their personal racing circuit, as I type pic.twitter.com/TdH0N9aGOU — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 16, 2024

In response to Jonty Rhodes' tweet regarding the Mumbai Coastal Road, one user commended Hi Jonty Salute to your observations, care and empathy for India, Would love if you shift here forever.

The toll fees are high for middle class citizens.Can save time of rich business people who want to navigate the Mumbai traffic at some cost? It is beneficial to them only. Dont know the impact it had on sea and fish resources, other user tweeted.

One user wrote, Unless people themselves don’t become aware of lane discipline, not treat driving as racing cars or bikes, same with pedestrians who don’t follow any signalling rules whatsoever no amount of infrastructure is going to solve any issues. Utility and importance is surely there but definitely needs to combine with civic sense and basic etiquettes.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), officially named the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, saw a partial inauguration on Monday, attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Covering a distance of 10.58 km between Marine Drive and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), this high-speed corridor aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the city. With Monday's inauguration, a 9.5 km segment of the road became operational, marking a significant milestone in the project's implementation. The total cost of the ambitious initiative stands at Rs 13,983 crore.

