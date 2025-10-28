Kalyan: Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Groups Over Bursting Firecrackers During Chhath Puja (Watch Video)

A violent clash broke out during a Chhath Puja event in the Kalyan East area of Maharashtra on Monday night, October 28, following a dispute over bursting firecrackers. The incident occurred while children were performing a cultural dance on stage.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which shows a large number of people gathering in the open area to witness clashes. People in the video can be seen separating two groups who engaged in beating each other. According to reports, an argument between youths from two groups quickly escalated into a physical fight. Residents tried to intervene but failed to stop the clash.

Kalyan Violence Video

After receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Authorities have urged citizens to celebrate festivals peacefully and warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found disturbing public order.