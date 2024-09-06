Kamala Mills Fire: Major Blaze Erupts At Times Tower Mumbai in Lower Parel (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 6, 2024 07:19 AM2024-09-06T07:19:59+5:302024-09-06T07:29:38+5:30
A huge fire broke out at an 8-storey building at Times Tower in Kamala Mills Compound in the Lower Parel area on Friday morning at 6:47 am. The BMC's MFB reported this tragic incident.
A video of flames coming out of the Times building is going viral on social media. As of now, no injuries are reported. Authorities declared this fire a Level 2 fire. Freebridge team is currently at the accident site trying to control the blaze.
Mumbai Fire: A level two fire broke out at Times Tower, Kamla Mills Compund in Lower Parel on Friday morning. Mumbai Fire Briagde at spot. No casualty reported so far. #Fire#TimesTower#MumbaiFire#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/boWx5HDMfP— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) September 6, 2024
