Kandivali Rape Case Update: After Protest, Principal, Two School Teachers Booked for Not Reporting 4-Year-Old's Sex Assault by Peon

Over 200 people protested outside a Kandivali preschool due to the administration's alleged negligence concerning the sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl by a 40-year-old school peon. However, two days after the crime, the principal and two schoolteachers were booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for failing to report the incident that occurred on the school premises.

The parents of the survivor asserted that the school attempted to conceal the incident instead of addressing it. Section 21 of the POCSO Act stipulates that any individual failing to report the commission of an offence could face imprisonment for up to six months, a fine, or both.

The survivor's father appealed to people in a video to join the protest against the school and also informed them that his daughter was hospitalized and undergoing treatment for trauma. The doctor who examined her confirmed the assault, noting injuries to her private parts. Samta Nagar Police subsequently arrested the culprit.

The incident occurred on Friday morning during school hours when the suspect allegedly lured the girl into a washroom and assaulted her. A teacher eventually entered the washroom, rescued the girl, and sent her home without informing the parents or authorities about the incident. A police official stated, "Upon the insistence of the mother, she revealed the sexual assault incident, and later the mother reported it to the police."