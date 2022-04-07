'Keep your politics out of court', Bombay HC slams Centre and Maha govt on Kanjurmarg metro carshed issue

A letter has been sent to the state government on behalf of the central government advising to move the car shed to Aarey colony as it is not possible to have a metro car shed at Kanjurmarg land. The central government in a letter to the state government on March 17 clarified that the Kanjurmarg plot was in dispute and could take years to resolve. Therefore, the car shed should be shifted to the site of Aarey Colony where it was earlier proposed so that the project can be completed as soon as possible. Because there is no legal dispute over that area. The Bombay High Court has directed the state government to clarify its position on the letter from the Centre in the next hearing on June 10.

However, in Thursday's hearing, the High Court slammed both the Centre and state government. The cost of the stalled project is increasing day by day, and keep in mind that this money belongs to the people. The dispute over Kanjurmarg metro car shed should be settled amicably so that the project of public interest can be implemented. The government should forget its differences while working for the people. So don't bring your politics to the court, in these words the High Court slammed the state government and the central government. The case was heard before a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni.



However, the state government is adamant on the Kanjur Marg site for the Metro car shed and disputes over the site can be settled. If the ownership of the land is proved, then MMRDA is willing to pay the price for the land to whoever owns it. The state government has taken a stand that the central government should also consider this. However, the High Court has made both of them aware that the people are involved in disputes between the Central Government and the State Government.