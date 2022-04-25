Kirit Somaiya attack case: Former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and 3 corporators arrested

Khar police have arrested Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar in connection with the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. It is learned that Khar police arrested him in connection with the attack on Kirit Somaiya. It has also come to light that three corporators including Vishwanath Mahadeshwar have been arrested.

A case has been registered against the former mayor and some Shiv Sainiks in the Kirit Somaiya attack case. Along with Mahadeshwar, police have also arrested three corporators. Police have called four people to the police station in connection with the Kirit Somaiya attack. These include Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Haji Khan, Chandrasekhar Vaigankar. Preliminary information has come to light that Dinesh Kubal has been arrested.

Kirit Somaiya had gone to Khar police station on April 23 to visit the Rana couple. After realizing that Kirit Somaiya had come to meet the Rana couple, the Shiv Sainiks started shouting slogans. At that time, while returning from the police station, Kirit Somaiya had to face the wrath of Shiv Sainiks. Shiv Sainiks threw bottles and slippers at Kirit Somaiya's car. The glass of Kirit Somaiya's car was also shattered and Kirit Somaiya was injured in the attack. Former Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was also present at that time. Mahadeshwar alleged that Somaiya's driver tried to hit the Shiv Sainiks. He had gone to Mahadeshwar police station to register a case against Somaiya in this regard.

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil has alleged that the attack was carried out with the intention of killing Kirit Somaiya. He said, "The attack took place in the premises of the police station and the condition of the state is worse than that of West Bengal. The police have registered a case against Rana but not against Shiv Sainiks. . "

