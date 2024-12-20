Kurla BEST Bus Accident Case: Driver Sanjay More Faces Licence Cancellation as RTO Issues Show-Cause Notice

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department has initiated the process to cancel the driving license of Sanjay More, the driver involved in the Kurla BEST bus accident on December 9. The Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) has issued a show-cause notice to More under the procedure for canceling his license. Deputy Regional Transport Officer Pallavi Kothawade confirmed that the license cancellation process began earlier this week. On Monday, More was issued a notice regarding the matter. Based on More's response to the notice, further action will be taken under the Motor Vehicles Act. The Mumbai Police had written to the Wadala RTO, requesting the cancellation of More's license due to the severity of the accident.

According to the Motor Vehicles Department, once the license is canceled, More will no longer be allowed to drive any vehicle. More has held his license for the past 23 years. He was employed by a third-party agency that supplies drivers to Olectra's subsidiary, Evey Trans, the manufacturer of the electric bus. For the last four years, More had been driving mini-buses for BEST's wet lease operators, and after joining the new company, he was assigned to operate 12-meter electric buses starting December this year. According to RTO records, More's transport category license, initially valid for light motor vehicles like tempos and taxis, was issued on July 5, 1990. On August 8, 1991, he obtained the necessary heavy vehicle license for trucks and buses. More also holds a driver's badge, mandatory for operating public service vehicles, including buses in the fleets of BEST and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Records show that this badge was issued to him by the RTO on December 18, 1999.