Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport After Bomb Threat

Kuwait to Hyderabad an IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday morning, December 2, after a bomb threat mail. The threat was received via email, which was sent to Hyderabad International Airport.

The flight has safely landed at the Mumbai International Airport and is moving to an isolation area for thorough security checks. Airport security at the spot and is investigating the threat.

The flight landed at around 7.45 am on Tuesday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The airline has not yet released any official statement regarding this. Travellers are advised to check flight updates regularly.