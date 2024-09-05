Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Ganesh Idol Adorned With a 20 kg Gold Mukut by Anant Ambani Valued in Crores

Lalbaughcha Raja is one of the most famous and frequently visited Ganesh idols in India, with many people hoping to visit it at least once in their lifetime. On September 5, the first look of the 2024 Lalbaughcha Raja was unveiled and quickly went viral on social media. This year, the idol has been adorned with a gold crown, or mukut, presented by Anant Ambani of the Reliance Foundation. The crown weighs 20 kg and is valued at 15 crore rupees, taking artisans two months to create. Sudhir Salvi, Honorary Secretary of the Raja of Lalbagh, shared this information prior to the first darshan ceremony today.

Anant Ambani has been associated with Raja Mandal of Lalbagh for the last 15 years through various activities. Also, we have seen Anant Ambani making compulsory attendance at various programs of the Raja of Lalbagh during Ganeshotsav. Along with this, they are also present at the Girgaon Chowpatty during the immersion of the Raja. Through the Reliance Foundation, Raja's Mandal of Lalbagh has also been supported for various health related activities on behalf of the Ambani family.

During the Covid period, the fund for the social work done by the Raja Mandal of Lal Bagh was felt by the Mandal. At that time, Anant Ambani took the initiative and helped the board a lot. Anant Ambani and Reliance Foundation donated 24 dialysis machines for the Board's Patient Assistance Fund Scheme. Entrepreneur Anant Ambani has been appointed as the Executive Advisor in the executive of Raja Mandal of Lalbagh.