Lalbaugcha Raja 2024 Photo: First Look of Mumbai’s Iconic Ganpati Idol Unveiled; See Pictures and Video

Lalbaugcha Raja 2024 Photo: Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the oldest and most popular Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, attracting visitors from various places eager to glimpse this famous Ganpati. Right from making idol to visarjan procession Ganesh Bhakt are interested in each and every detail. As very year this year also the first glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja ganpati is out and devotes can't take eyes off from the Ganesha Idol.

Here is the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2024

Lalbaugcha Raja 2024



Ganpati bappa morya ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/211oDOoGJy — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) September 5, 2024

See Pic

#WATCH | First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/rZ7G1QZ5zv — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, falling on September 7 this year, marks the joyous celebration of Lord Ganesha's birth. Devotees across India, including Maharashtra, are preparing vibrant pandals, offering prayers and performing rituals to seek the deity's blessings for wisdom and prosperity. The festival concludes with the grand visarjan (September 18), where Ganesha idols are immersed in water amidst chants and music.