Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Lakhs of Devotees Gather at Girgaon Chowpatty as Mumbai Bids Farewell to Ganpati Bappa (Watch Video)

Devotees in Mumbai braved relentless showers on Sunday to bid an emotional farewell to the city’s most celebrated idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, during the grand Ganesh immersion. Streets overflowed with crowds as the massive procession wound its way through central Mumbai before reaching Girgaon Chowpatty for the final immersion ritual. The iconic deity, revered as the “King of Lalbaug,” was carried with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” echoing through the air. Placed on a boat at the seashore, the idol was immersed with immense devotion, marking the conclusion of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival that united Mumbaikars in faith and celebration.

The farewell was graced by notable attendees, including Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, who joined devotees in offering prayers. The atmosphere remained electric with the rhythmic beats of dhol-tasha, chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” and clouds of gulal filling the air. The streets turned festive as processions moved through central Mumbai, known for its iconic mandals like Ganesh Gully and Tejukaya. The ten-day celebrations concluded in a sea of energy, with every corner of the city echoing with devotion and grandeur as devotees lined up in lakhs for one final glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Devotees turned up in huge numbers today for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, at Girgaon Chowpatty beach in Mumbai.

On Saturday evening, around 5.30 pm, crowds gathered near the Shroff Building in Lalbaug to witness the traditional pushpa vrishti (flower shower) ceremony on the Lalbaugcha Raja idol. The vibrant ritual, where devotees shower flowers on the deity, added a spiritual charm to the event. The idol’s majestic procession began from Lalbaug, passing through Byculla by late night and moving steadily towards Girgaon Chowpatty by Sunday morning. The long route included several significant stops, such as Byculla, Nagpada, Don Taki, and Goldevool, before finally reaching the seafront for immersion, drawing enthusiastic participation from citizens across Mumbai.

The pushpa vrishti tradition at Shroff Building first honoured the Rangari Badak Chawl procession, followed by the Cotton Green Cha Raja idol. This year, the Seva Sadan Mandal also highlighted Marathi heritage by incorporating the icon of Abhijat Marathi, symbolizing pride after Marathi received recognition as a classical language. Meanwhile, major processions from central Mumbai areas such as Lalbaug, Parel, and Kalachowki commenced after 1.30 pm. Devotees sang hymns, danced, and chanted prayers, creating an exuberant atmosphere that reflected unity, cultural richness, and spiritual fervour as the city collectively bid adieu to Lord Ganesha.