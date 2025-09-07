Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Warns of Waterlogging in Low-Lying Areas

Mumbai and nearby regions began their Sunday, September 7, under cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a Yellow Alert. The advisory, effective until 10 AM, highlighted the possibility of heavy showers in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Dhule, and Jalgaon. The alert cautioned that light to moderate rain could occur at isolated places, urging residents to remain prepared. Early morning commuters were met with damp roads and slower traffic movement. The weather conditions reinforced the city’s typical monsoon pattern, with warnings prompting extra caution in areas vulnerable to waterlogging and transportation delays.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Konkan. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 6, 2025

According to the latest IMD bulletin, Mumbai will continue to witness occasional showers through Sunday. The maximum temperature is predicted to stay around 28°C, while the minimum may dip to nearly 25°C, maintaining a cool but humid atmosphere. Authorities have advised people to carry umbrellas or rain gear while stepping out, as sudden spells may disrupt daily life. Suburban rail services, which often face delays during downpours, remain under observation. The Konkan belt, including Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, is being closely monitored for intensified rainfall activity. Although heavy showers are likely to subside after the morning, lighter rain may persist until evening.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, Light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.



तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया. https://t.co/jw7yrf8Es5 भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/K6VViTzbQc — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 6, 2025

From Monday, September 8, weather conditions are expected to improve gradually. Forecasts point to mild morning showers followed by cloud cover and occasional sunshine. Throughout the coming week, daytime highs could rise to between 30°C and 32°C, while nighttime lows will hover from 24°C to 26°C. The IMD suggests that rainfall will steadily decrease, bringing temporary relief to residents after prolonged monsoon activity. For those commuting, the morning of September 7 calls for caution, particularly in flood-prone areas. However, lighter rain later in the day means outdoor routines and social gatherings are unlikely to be severely affected.

Despite the anticipated improvement, the IMD continues to track weather movements across Mumbai and the Konkan region. Officials stress that the monsoon is still active, though intensity is gradually reducing as the season nears its final phase. Short spells of rain are still possible in the days ahead, but large-scale disruptions appear less likely compared to earlier weeks. Citizens have been advised to stay alert for real-time updates and heed safety measures, especially in low-lying neighborhoods. For Mumbai, the easing rains mark a transitional phase, balancing lingering showers with the promise of clearer skies as September progresses.