Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Bishnoi Deported from US, Key Conspirator in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, has come under major international scrutiny after the United States deported him amid India’s long-running efforts to secure his extradition. Anmol is a key conspirator in the murder of Maharashtra politician and former minister Baba Siddique. According to the latest information, the U.S. government has officially removed him from its territory and directly informed Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddique, about the action.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security notified Zeeshan through an email, confirming that Anmol had been deported on 18 November 2025. Zeeshan also shared a screenshot of the email, which clearly stated that federal authorities had carried out the removal.

Anmol Bishnoi has been wanted in India for several major and violent crimes. These cases include the killing of former minister Baba Siddique in October 2024 and the high-profile murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022. He is also being pursued in connection with the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence in April 2024. Anmol was arrested in the United States last year, not for his crimes in India, but because he had entered the country illegally. Shortly after his arrest, Indian authorities initiated the process to extradite him. A Maharashtra court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him, and Interpol subsequently released a Red Corner Notice.

Anmol’s name first came to the forefront during the investigation into Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, when his associate Goldy Brar claimed responsibility and described the killing as revenge for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. With Anmol now deported, investigators believe that further crucial details in the Moosewala case could come to light.

He has also been accused of motivating the shooters involved in the firing outside Salman Khan’s residence. According to the chargesheet, Anmol allegedly delivered a nine-minute speech to the shooters, telling them they would “create history.” In the case of Baba Siddique’s murder, investigators have revealed that the gunmen who carried out the attack were in direct contact with Anmol, indicating that he continued to run his criminal operations from abroad.

Meanwhile, in a major development last year, a rift emerged within the Bishnoi crime syndicate. Reports revealed that two of the gang’s most powerful figures, Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi—who were once friends during their university days—had parted ways. Their criminal network is known to operate across international borders, involving extortion, murder, drug trafficking and illegal arms trade. Sources suggest that the divide widened after Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest in the United States.