Limited Viewing Spots for Mumbai Air Show: Register Now or Head to Girgaum Chowpatty

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up for the Mumbai Air Show 2024, a three-day spectacle showcasing the breathtaking skills, capabilities, and professionalism of its pilots and aircraft. Taking flight from January 12th to 14th, the event promises to be a heart-pounding experience for all ages.

"The main attractions of the show include skydiving by the Akashganga team, where they will demonstrate various acrobatic drills in the air before making spectacular parachute landings. Another highlight will be the colourful and breathtaking aerobatics display by the Sarang helicopter display team. Additionally, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) will perform aerobatic displays, making it another exciting feature of the show," said a Defence Official.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, comprising 13 pilots operating Hawk MK 132 aircraft, serves as a brand ambassador for the Indian Air Force. It is one of the world's few nine-aircraft formation aerial aerobatics teams, aiming to inspire future aviators with their performances worldwide.

The Mumbai Air Show 2024 promises powerful combat demonstrations and captivating energy over Marine Drive. The one-hour-long aerial display on each day, held between 12 pm and 1 pm, can be witnessed from the iconic Marine Drive. The schedule indicates that the program will commence with the National Anthem. The show will start with the Akash Ganga Parajump Display at Girgaum Chowpatty, followed by Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, Su-30 Low-Level Aerobatics Display, and at the end Sarang Helicopter Display. The program will conclude with the recitation of the National Anthem once again.

"For those wanting to view the show from Marine Drive, prior registration is necessary, requiring attendees to have a pass. At the moment passes are not with us. In case someone without a pass can directly come to Girgaon Chowpatty," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pravin Mundhe.

The event will feature a diverse range of aerial activities, including a flypast and low-level aerobatic display by the Su-30 MKI and C-130 aircraft. According to the official, the program aims to create awareness and foster a deeper connection between the IAF and the local community.

