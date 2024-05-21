Lok Sabha Election 2024: What Caused Voting Delays in Mumbai? Election Officer Explains

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Monday, May 20, with Maharashtra recording an approximate voter turnout of 54%. The major highlight was the six key seats in Mumbai. However, allegations of slow voting processes at some booths in Mumbai led to criticism of the Election Commission.

To understand the reasons behind these delays, Lokmattimes.com spoke to IAS Kiran Kulkarni, Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra.

Media Magnified Few Incidents of Slow Voting: Kulkarni

Addressing the controversy over the slow voting process, Kulkarni asserted that the issue was limited to very few booths but was exaggerated by the media. "Out of 12,000 polling booths in Mumbai, only about 25 experienced problems. This is a small number, but repeated visuals on TV made it seem widespread. Many voters were happy with the smooth process, but that wasn't highlighted in the media," he explained.

Reasons for Voting Delays

Kulkarni explained why delays might have occurred and responded to opposition complaints about insufficient EVM machines. "Each EVM setup includes three units and has a significant capacity. In urban areas, multiple polling booths are often located at a single site due to higher population density. For example, we set up 34 booths in Dharavi to accommodate its dense population."

He added, "Media often shows crowds that are actually from multiple booths combined. During the elections, only 0.1% of EVMs malfunctioned. Sector officers, overseeing 10-12 booths each, have spare machines to replace any that fail. However, the replacement process, including a mock poll, can take about 40 minutes, causing temporary queues."

Kulkarni noted that queues also resulted from the randomized assignment of officials, who do not know each other beforehand and might take time to collaborate properly. "Additionally, despite training, the performance of officials varies, with some working more efficiently than others, affecting the smoothness of operations," he said.

Addressing Basic Facility Complaints

Responding to complaints about the lack of basic facilities at polling stations, Kulkarni clarified, "These polling stations are in schools and government buildings. The responsibility for providing facilities like water, ramps, and shade lies with the respective government departments, not the Election Commission. Wheelchairs are available for senior citizens, and volunteers are there to assist them. If these facilities are missing, the blame lies with the department that owns the building."