Maharashtra: 155 Police Inspectors Transferred Back to Mumbai After Assembly Elections

In a significant move following the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, 155 police inspectors who were previously transferred out of Mumbai have now returned to their original postings in the city. The orders for these transfers were issued on Wednesday by Dr. Sukhwinder Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Establishment), Maharashtra Police.

Earlier, on October 30, the state police headquarters had issued transfer orders for a total of 333 police inspectors, including 161 from the Mumbai Police force. Many of these officers had either approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) or the High Court, seeking relief from their transfers.

Post-elections, the officers eagerly awaited their reassignment to Mumbai. Finally, on Wednesday, the state police headquarters released new orders for the transfer of 215 police inspectors. Among these, 155 officers who were earlier sent out of Mumbai have now been reassigned to the city.

Additionally, out of 112 police inspectors appointed to Mumbai from departments like the Police Training Centre, Crime Investigation Department (CID), and Civil Rights Protection, 60 have voluntarily requested and been transferred back to their previous postings.

This reshuffling comes as a part of routine administrative adjustments in the aftermath of the elections and is expected to streamline police operations in the state.