Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 221 Police Officers Transferred in State Ahead of Polls, 161 from Mumbai

Major Police Transfers in Maharashtra Ahead of November 20 Elections

Just ahead of the Maharashtra elections on November 20, a large-scale transfer of police officers has been transferred out across Mumbai and nearby districts. In a significant move, 221 police officers, including senior police inspectors and police inspectors, have been transferred from the Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar commissionerates to other districts. Out of these, 161 officers are from Mumbai Police. These transfers, initiated roughly 20 days before polling, have been ordered by the Election Commission. The Commission had directed Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP) to expedite these transfers due to the upcoming elections, marking a strict stance on the issue.

As per the rules, all 221 officers transferred had completed a three-year tenure, making their shift to external districts mandatory.

In addition to transferring officers out of Mumbai, the Maharashtra Police Department has also transferred 112 new officers from other districts into the Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar regions, who are expected to take charge soon. The incoming officers include some senior police inspectors and inspectors. Sources suggest that a fresh list of transfers may be released within a day or two, with possible inclusions of some IPS officers.

It is worth noting that the Election Commission was reportedly displeased over delays in these transfers. In a recent meeting with Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary and DGP, the Commission took a stern stance, insisting that the transfers be carried out promptly.