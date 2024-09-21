Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Participates in Mega Beach Cleaning Campaign at Juhu Beach in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has participated in a cleaning drive at the Juhu beach in Mumbai on Saturday, September 21.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, CM Shinde is seen driving a tractor during a mega beach cleaning campaign at Juhu Beach. CM Eknath Shinde said that the state's 720 km coastal area must be kept clean. He said that the government is planting trees under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Participates in Cleaning Drive in Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde drives a tractor during a mega beach cleaning campaign at Juhu Beach in Mumbai



Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav also present at the event

"Maharashtra has got a coastal area of ​​720 km. And we have to keep it clean. We have started it through cleanliness service. As soon as we take the name of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the name of the Prime Minister comes to mind and due to his inspiration, the Abhiyan was taken forward in the whole country. We should stop single-use plastic, we have banned it, and along with that, through the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' we are planting trees on a large scale," said CM Eknath Shinde.