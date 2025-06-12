Maharashtra Cyber Police Blocks ₹700 Crore; Refunds to Cyber Fraud Victims Likely to Begin Soon

In a major crackdown on cybercrime, the Maharashtra Cyber Police has frozen over ₹700 crore linked to online fraud cases reported between 2019 and 2025. The action was taken based on complaints received via the national cyber helpline numbers 1930 and 1945.

According to officials, the frozen funds were traced and blocked with the assistance of banks, payment gateways, and digital wallet service providers. The seized amount is currently under legal scrutiny, and court proceedings are underway. If all goes as planned, thousands of fraud victims across the state may soon be able to recover their lost money.

The 1930 helpline, operated by the Maharashtra Cyber Police, handles cybercrime-related complaints from across the state. It is managed 24x7 from the Command and Control Centre located in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, where over 150 cyber experts and support staff are deployed.

The helpline reportedly receives nearly 8,000 calls daily, and officials claim it has a 100% response rate—considered the best in the country. Once a complaint is lodged, alerts are immediately issued to concerned banks and law enforcement agencies through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

Maharashtra Cyber Police also coordinates in real-time with banks and financial institutions to intercept suspicious transactions. As soon as a fraudulent activity is flagged, instructions are sent to the relevant banks to place a lien or hold on the transactions.

Officials have acknowledged that while the legal process is progressing steadily, refunding money in cyber fraud cases remains a complex and time-consuming task. Nevertheless, they described this as a positive step towards victim restitution.

As per official data, Mumbai, Pune, and Thane have emerged as the top cybercrime hotspots in Maharashtra.

In 2024 alone, Mumbai recorded 54,836 complaints,

Pune reported 26,332, and

Thane logged 23,148 complaints.

Other urban areas like Navi Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad have also witnessed a sharp rise in cybercrime incidents, further underscoring the need for robust digital vigilance.